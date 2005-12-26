Monday, December 26, 2005

Magic-update

Tim Bray: "There are two kinds of software: the kind that offers to update itself when appropriate, and the kind that's broken." Ideally, once users select a trade-off between features and code maturity (the range is from "bleeding edge beta" to "proven and stable"), the software is then updated automatically. An option to easily revert to a previous version should be provided if feasible.

This goes for both web-based and installed software: the deployment models of all software systems are converging.

posted by jrp at 5:50 PM

2 Comments:

Blogger goblinbox said...

Hear hear.

9:24 AM  
Anonymous Vat Cristian said...

Depends on the application really...for some I really want to always have the latest beta :)

4:26 PM  

Post a Comment

Links to this post:

Create a Link

<< Home