IE users will see a friendly message stating that they need to download and install Firefox to view your site. This script will do the most good and make you the most money. Can you handle it? (At least try it for a day to see how good it feels.)

Browser wars are still raging. Explorer Destroyer distributes scripts to harass IE users, and Google is paying a $1 bounty for every person who switches to Firefox because of this campaign:How good does it feel to deny users access to content based on their choice of a Web client, the choice that in corporate environments is often forced on users by system administrators who control every piece of software that is installed?

The Web browser market today is a zero-sum game: marketshare must be pried away, and even small gains now come with a big price tag. In stark contrast, competition for the next platform's users has not even begun: a relatively small investment buys a monopoly. Who will take advantage of this opportunity?