"Last year was the first year that proceeds from cybercrime were greater than proceeds from the sale of illegal drugs, and that was, I believe, over $105 billion," McNiven told Reuters.

Computer crime is a big business:We lose billions of dollars because of Web security issues, and there are billions spent on fighting them. It will not get any better because of the fundamental design flaws in the platform; it will only get worse and cost more next year. Why not take one percent of the money that goes into patching the latest problems and do something proactive instead of reactive: hire the best security professionals in the world, peer review like mad, and come up with a state-of-the-art platform.

Let's not waste any time. The later design of the Web's successor starts, the more security problems it will have and the more money will be lost.