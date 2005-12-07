Simply better
Personal computing and network computing each have two major advantages over each other.
For personal computing (Windows) it is:
- Disconnected operation. Your laptop is still useful when the network is inaccessible.
- Performance. Local applications don't have to transfer data back and fourth over the network, and therefore can be much more responsive.
- Synchronized state. Your data and your applications are centrally managed, and they are up-to-date no matter where your access them from.
- Ease of deployment. An application on a website is deployed to millions of users who just need to follow a link to access it.
Maintaining synchronized state is a tricky problem in the programming models popular today, but the right framework can make writing "autosynced" applications easy. In combination with the framework for deployment similar to Java Webstart, a platform can offer the best of both worlds—"either or" trade-offs will become a thing of the past.
The "scriptability" that OSes such as MacOS, Linux, FreeBSD etc (In fact, the Unices in general) offer is what I believe enables this ability to operate in any state of connection. With Linux, I can write a script that will sync all of my online content - run off with my laptop and then sync it all later when I'm connected again.
Also, any OS shipped without basic network tools like "wget" are obviously not network-ready!
