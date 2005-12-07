For personal computing (Windows) it is:

Disconnected operation. Your laptop is still useful when the network is inaccessible.

Performance. Local applications don't have to transfer data back and fourth over the network, and therefore can be much more responsive.

Synchronized state. Your data and your applications are centrally managed, and they are up-to-date no matter where your access them from.

Ease of deployment. An application on a website is deployed to millions of users who just need to follow a link to access it.

The advantages of network computing (the Web) are:There is no reason why you can't have a system that offers all four. For example Mac OS X with its .Mac and Software Update components simplifies synchronization and deployment in some applications. There are obvious limitations: you can't take a worldwide search engine with you into the offline world, but you can keep a copy of your mailbox in case your webmail is inaccessible.

Maintaining synchronized state is a tricky problem in the programming models popular today, but the right framework can make writing "autosynced" applications easy. In combination with the framework for deployment similar to Java Webstart, a platform can offer the best of both worlds—"either or" trade-offs will become a thing of the past.